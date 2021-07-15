I used to visit the Golden Isles for the vibrant natural environment and tourist scene.
Now, as a resident, I’d like to ensure we protect our community so others have the chance to do the same.
Tourism is Glynn County’s leading industry. In fact, tourism had a $1.7 billion impact on the county in 2018 and saves each household $858 in taxes annually. For this reason, we must protect our tourism industry — and to do that, we must protect our environment.
Polystyrene foam (commonly known as Styrofoam) is a menace to our beaches — it is one of the most common forms of marine litter that pollutes our most precious resource, our natural resources. Polystyrene foam threatens everything we hold dear: our wildlife, health, and economic security.
Other coastal communities in Florida and South Carolina have passed prohibitions on polystyrene products on beaches, and it is time for Glynn County to do the same.
Show your support for your community by letting the Glynn County Commission know that all forms of polystyrene foam are bad for beaches and bad for business. Urge them to support the proposal at the July 15 meeting that will help eliminate polystyrene foam containers on Glynn County beaches.
Mackenzie Buck
Brunswick