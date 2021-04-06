If anyone has recently been to Cedar Street beach access next to King and Prince, you probably noticed that this access can’t be accessed even at low tide.
This beach access has a 4-feet deep tide pool in front of it at low tide, so you have to wade into waist deep water to get to the beach.
The last five steps are completely under water at low tide and more steps obviously are under water at high tide, which makes Cedar St. boardwalk not usable at all times.
Maybe Public Works can extend the boardwalk like the one at Gould’s Inlet (when the sand and beach shifted and the boardwalk was also under water).
Also, extending the hand rails would be a great idea so you can grab onto something when walking down the steps.
Maybe some black non-slip pads can be added to the last five steps, as these steps are very slippery due to always being under water.
This popular boardwalk is used frequently during the day and night by beachgoers, King and Prince guests, tourists and islanders.
Hopefully, this can be fixed soon for all to use safely before summer tourist season kicks in.
Diane Schwaller
St. Simons Island