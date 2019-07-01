A recent article published in The News said that Glynn County had more road deaths than any other county in Georgia. Frankly, there are more aggressive drivers and speeders in Glynn County than I have seen anywhere outside of Fulton County.
Here is what happens daily on three main roads — Highway 17, Harry Driggers Boulevard and Highway 25. I have filmed drivers passing me like I was standing still because I have a dash cam for my own safety. I see very aggressive drivers that do not use the lanes in shopping centers but speed across the parking spaces.
I think the Brunswick police are some of the best trained officers anywhere, and I would want them on my side in a gun battle, but I also think there may be more horrible and aggressive drivers than they can catch. There are enough bad drivers, if caught, to bring in thousands of dollars per day. That could go a long way to hiring more officers and then catching more of the offenders.
I will be moving back to North Georgia part time as I fear for myself and my family’s life here; that and the hurricanes, and it’s not worth the risk. What we need is HEAT cars on the three roads daily until we whip these idiots into safer driving. Maybe then, we can end being the most dangerous county in the state.
Donald Green
Brunswick