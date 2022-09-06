The letter to the editor on Thursday in reference to another wish list SPLOST for the county was so right on target.
I have questioned the very essence of the impact fees to a former commissioner and I felt like I got a lot of doublespeak.
When we lived in South Florida we were developing a housing development and we paid the impact fees. That seems fair and right to me. Our development would be impacting the county, certainly not the taxpayers.
There is no justification for me to pay for the very people who are making a profit while impacting the entire tax base.
Lesley Gonzalez
St. Simons Island
