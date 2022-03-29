The secret is out, we live in a special place. Centuries-old live oaks, picturesque marsh views that seem to never end and an abundance of wildlife.
But what makes our community truly special are the people. Saturday the St. Simons youth baseball community gathered for the yearly opening day parade and jamboree. The village was packed with children of all ages walking side-by-side down Mallery to the ballpark. It is truly one of our community‘s finest traditions.
Not enough credit goes to the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department, and in particular Jordan Sasser. The recreation department and Jordan work tirelessly throughout the year supporting these youth programs and creating special memories for children, parents and grandparents. Jordan and his team work countless hours, nights and weekends with a cheerful attitude and servant’s hearts, solely to enrich the lives of other peoples’ children.
Thank you Jordan and everyone else at the recreation department who do not get enough credit and praise for your hard work.
Jeff Shiver
St. Simons Island