On Feb. 23, a family lost a loved one at the hands of two murderers. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, a young black male was hunted down in a truck as if he was a wild boar running through the south Georgia woods. I will not go into the details of the case, anybody that wants to know knows already. The video of the incident leaves no question what happened.
Let’s be clear who is at fault in this — the McMichaels, a father and son. Without question they are at fault and should both be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
My indignation is with the Glynn County Police Department and the Glynn County DA’s office. How can two separate government departments fail to see the obvious? The cowardly lack of action by these departments is astounding. The Glynn County DA showed her lack of leadership and most importantly lack of intestinal fortitude needed to make decisions. It’s her office and the buck stops with her.
The Glynn County Police Department will not escape my disgust for their astounding lack of professionalism, something that apparently runs rampant through the department. It’s not their first public show of lack of professionalism or leadership. The cowardly act of recusing yourself is just that, a cowardly act.
If one window is broken, if one person is attacked because of this incident the fault lies with the Glynn County justice system. Justice is blind, just not in Glynn County.
Joseph Artime
St. Simons Island