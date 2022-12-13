On Friday, Dec. 2, at around 5 p.m. there was a five-car wreck at the western end of the outgoing lanes of the Torras Causeway. For two hours I and roughly 3,000 others sat and waited on the causeway and Demere Road to be able to get off the island. Some lucky ones were able to make a U-turn near the wreck and return to the island. Most of us were just stuck in place.

To me this was just an inconvenience, as I was only going to a Christmas party. I imagine that others had more important business. Imagine a woman going into labor or a heart attack victim stuck like that.

