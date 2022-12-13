On Friday, Dec. 2, at around 5 p.m. there was a five-car wreck at the western end of the outgoing lanes of the Torras Causeway. For two hours I and roughly 3,000 others sat and waited on the causeway and Demere Road to be able to get off the island. Some lucky ones were able to make a U-turn near the wreck and return to the island. Most of us were just stuck in place.
To me this was just an inconvenience, as I was only going to a Christmas party. I imagine that others had more important business. Imagine a woman going into labor or a heart attack victim stuck like that.
The sad part of this, besides the folks who were in the wreck, is that there was no reason for there to have been a two-hour traffic holdup. There were lanes available for outgoing traffic. Traffic continued to flow onto the island in the oncoming lanes. Our county law enforcement or fire department could have redirected outgoing traffic to a lane normally used for traffic coming on the island. Cones placed as those used to move folks into a single lane during construction and an officer motioning folks into those lanes would have alleviated the problem. Yet this didn’t happen.
Were this a one-time event I wouldn’t say anything. But it is not. Why is our county law enforcement not taking charge of traffic management when the causeway is blocked by a wreck?