Can anyone tell me the status of the new animal control facility? I’ve read in this paper that the new county budget has been approved, but there is no mention of the new shelter.
It is now three years after SPLOST 2016, and construction has not even started?
We have a full set of plans from the architect and a ready site, all that is needed is to appropriate additional funds.
What we don’t need or want is any option other than building the new shelter. Yet the commissioners seem intent on doing just that, as they have developed two different options to remodel the existing facility.
Rather than wasting our tax dollars to remodel a facility that is substandard and falling apart, let’s find the needed funds to build the new shelter. The voters of this county were told that if they approved SPLOST 2016, a new facility would be built.
If the commissioners don’t live up to what was promised in SPLOST 2016, why should we the public ever vote for another SPLOST? In less than six weeks, the commissioners were able to to find extra funds for the Veterans Memorial, so why can’t they do the same for the animal shelter? Is it because animals can’t vote or call their commissioner to complain?
Our veterans rightly deserve a memorial, and the abused, neglected, and unwanted animals of this county deserve the new shelter that was promised. Veterans like myself love animals too.
Jim MacDougall
USAF Retired
St. Simons Island