If you have bought residential property in Glynn County but want to start a business, just ask the board of commissioners for a variance and they will give it to you regardless of what the county ordinance says.
If you want to use a neighborhood street for commercial purposes, just ask the BOC and they will let you do it regardless of what the county ordinance says.
If you want to open an event venue in the middle of a neighborhood, just ask the BOC.
But when the Island Planning Commission actually enforced the law, on three occasions the developers sued the IPC in an attempt to overturn the IPC decision and they all lost.
The Bill Brunson led BOC said that the IPC was getting sued too often, so they quickly restricted the authority of the IPC by changing the ordinance.
Now Brunson, who was the primary critic of the IPC, is arrogant enough to tell the SSI Rotary Club that the board of commissioners may begin a second attempt to steal a public park away from the people of Glynn County even though they failed miserably in the first attempt, spending thousands of your tax dollars fighting in court to perfect the theft. Last week, Brunson committed thousands more of your tax dollars to the theft of your park and told Rotary the legal expense “...would be an obstacle, he said, but not an insurmountable one.”
Exactly who does Bill Brunson represent ? It’s your park.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick