Creating and adopting a Glynn County sea level rise adaptation plan should be the Glynn County Commission’s first and next step to ensuring our community is protected for the future.
St. Simons Island can expect flooding to persist and even worsen as our climate changes. Without an official sea level rise adaptation plan to provide us with a collective vision, our community will miss opportunities to cost-effectively prepare for this challenge.
The purchase and conversion of the former Sea Palms West golf course (“The West 9”) to a greenspace is a great example. Had surrounding homeowners not stepped up to purchase the property, the land would have been developed into more impervious surfaces on our already vulnerable barrier island.
I hope to see the county and citizens seize similar opportunities to conserve our coastal community and resources.
I hope to see our county and citizens preserve land and adopt a plan that requires for green-space-oriented development.
The benefits gained from securing ample greenspace improves property values, citizen’s health and overall quality of life in many ways, both economically and environmentally.
If we choose to proceed without a plan while our coast experiences unprecedented flooding, Glynn County will continue to invest in infrastructure and development that is incompatible with the future of our coastline.
In the long run, the well-being of our county is at stake. Good land-use planning and citizen involvement will directly benefit the health, safety and welfare of our community and our precious coastal resources.
Ann Pequigney
St. Simons Island