I live in one of the most dangerous subdivisions in Glynn County, Shell Point, right close to U.S. 17 and right up the road from the school district on Harry Driggers Boulevard. I have called the Glynn County police many, many times and they do come out and stop a whole bunch of speeders. I called the police chief about helping me get warning signs installed but as great a police force as they are, they cannot live out there and I understand that.
A few years ago I got them to put up one of those portable warning signs and they caught 418 speeders. I suppose that ought to be a reason to get the county to put up flashing signs. Get this, they implied some one would have to die out my way to get signs put up. I really don’t want to be the reason they put up signs if you get my drift.
Here’s what might happen — a mom and her kids come around one of the two blind curves and run smack into a car coming out of Shell Point. It has not happened yet but it may happen. The reason being, if you are late and you speed trying to get your kids to school on time, you could be involved in a major accident. I am going to approach my country commissioner for help and maybe together we can save a life.
Donald Green
Brunswick