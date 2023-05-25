Have we forgotten already? It was only about five years ago Sea Island Road was closed for several weeks due to sewer line boring underneath Dunbar Creek. All Sea Island, north-end and mid-island traffic going to and from the causeway had to be routed down Frederica onto Demere roads and vice versa for weeks on end. This brought all island traffic, including Demere, Airport Road and Kings Way to a virtual halt. Millions of dollars were lost to our local economy in overtime, reduced store hours, loss of sales taxes collections and production. The loss of that one critical corridor crippled the entire island.
Having lived on St. Simons for over 45 years and raised our family in Epworth and Sea Palms, I can well speak for the incredible change in traffic on this end of the island. There was a time when I agreed with Ms. McKenzie’s May 13 letter. I love that canopy as much as anyone and we may not yet need four lanes. However, now that the Dunbar Creek bridge is scheduled to be replaced, the most logical design needs to include two bridges with two lanes each, plus bike and fishing access on each bridge. Initially each bridge could serve as a single lane serving the existing two lane highway until four lanes become necessary. When the time comes, and I think it will, much of the heavy lifting will have been done. Until then, this would also give us a backup bridge on such an essential corridor during hurricane season.