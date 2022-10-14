Once upon a time a trusting mother prepared a list of items she needed for some baking and cleaning. She gave the list to her teen son along with the cash money. He returned with a few of the listed items and a host of items he had wanted. The trusting mom was livid. The son’s explanation for not following her instructions only made her madder. As time passed the mom refused to allow her son to take hard-earned cash to town and spend it despite his assurances that he had learned his lesson. One day, after careful thought and considering her son had learned a valuable lesson, she once again gave him a list along with the money to purchase the items. She told him that he was being given a chance to prove his having learned a lesson. If he disregarded her instructions, it would be the last time she trusted him.
I am inclined to vote yes on the SPLOST this time. After seeing and hearing the anger and distrust of their constituency I think our commissioners have learned a valuable lesson. Say what you are going to do and do what you are saying you will do. It seems to me they have bent over backwards to assure us they have, but diligence will have to be proven. If not, I am quite sure that future SPLOSTs will go the way of the dinosaurs. Much good, if the list is followed, will be done.