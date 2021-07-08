It should not have come as a surprise to me to read the headline that Jeff Chapman will be the new county manager. What was surprising was the “Local Briefs” in last Wednesday’s paper stating that “county commissioners emerged from closed executive session Tuesday with no decision.”
This hiring process has been tainted from the start. Our elected officials chose to ignore the hiring process that has been in place in Glynn County for years. It was put there for a good reason, and it is not up to the current commission to ignore procedures. While Jeff Chapman may have been the top candidate, he should have gone through the entire process the same as those who did apply. It was a foregone conclusion that Mr. Chapman was going to be hired, no matter what the outcome of the candidate interviews.
The residents of Glynn County should look long and hard at their elected officials. We should demand that they adhere to rules set in place for hiring, zoning, ordinances, etc. Mr. Chapman should not be hired at this time as our new county manager due to the questionable process involved.
Dan Simpson
Jekyll Island