This is particularly directed to those four commissioners who voted (again) to propose Jeff Chapman for the job of county manager. Because of the intentionally opaque nature of the selection process — I don’t know all the ins and outs of why the first two recommended finalists did not pass muster, or any information about all the individuals who, according to Commissioner Fendig, were made offers and declined them. But from a constituent’s vantage point, the whole thing reeks of cronyism and does less than nothing to inspire trust that the commissioners are acting in the best interest of the residents of Glynn County.
Rather, it suggests that four members of the board want someone they can count on to do their bidding as county manager. In this 14-day period reserved for public comment, please count me as one of those who hopes the board will think again and go back to the drawing board.
Taking the time to get a qualified person that the whole board can endorse without reservation seems fundamental to the goals of good government.
Hyde Post
St. Simons Island