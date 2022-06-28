Everyone knows that “Basement Joe” has no plan. He killed our energy independence, economy and border sovereignty without backup infrastructure! But everyone knows this.
We have two different problems here in Glynn County.
Our county commission wants to drag us into the past. Traffic circles, a European idea that even they hate. They create confusion and accidents because drivers do not pay attention or understand how they work.
We are teaching drivers that do not understand acceleration lanes to make right turns from the left lane. Bad idea and planning.
Next, SPLOST. Any funds not used for projects need to go to a SPLOST escrow account. Cap Fendig wants $6 million for the Sea Island/Frederica traffic circle. The estimated cost is half that. He wants the rest to go into a county slush fund. No, no, no! Do not vote for this.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island