News Sports Editor Derrick Davis did a tremendous job with his recent story on Glynn County’s greatest-ever athletes. And no one can hardly argue with the four sports icons that were selected as the best of the best — Davis Love III, Adam Wainwright, Kwame Brown and Morgan Brian. All four athletes’ accomplishments are staggering, to say the least, both on the local, national and even international scenes. And Davis so artfully illustrated those accomplishments by placing Love, Wainwright, Brown and Brian at the top of Glynn County’s own Mt. Rushmore.
And there are so many other athletes who came out of our county that at least deserve honorable mention for this honor.
Such as: George Rose, Lamar “Racehorse” Davis, Willie McClendon, Milton Byard, Randy Fisher, Reshard Lee, Ernest Palmer, Vassa Cate, Tash Van Dora, Johnny Tullos, Jeff Mangram, Harold “Red” Roberts, Ray Lloyd, Darius Slay, Deejay Dallas, Aaron Swinson, Willie Fisher, Brad Butler, Felecia Morris, Clyde Williams, Dawn Wynn, “Greek” George, Sam Bowen, Kevin Drury, Tommy Cason, Charlie Warren, Carroll Minick, Steve Melnyk, Bill Ploeger, Mark Drury, Melvin Lattany, “Bud” Bennett, Hilman Rhodes, Beth Clark, Jimmy Bankston, Fred Missildine and Lu Fendig.
All these were exceptional prep performers with many going on to glean All-America or all-conference honors in college with a number of them also excelling in professional sports.
In Glynn County, we are indeed blessed to have the rich athletics heritage that we have, and it’s all because of the names I’ve listed above.
Murray Poole
Brunswick