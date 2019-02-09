Your editorial in today’s newspaper is yet another reminder that Glynn County has failed to keep its residents, visitors and workers from elsewhere informed well-ahead of and during planned road work on St. Simons Island.
We’ve been through this too many times already. It is about time the county commission brings our county into the 21st century, recognizes the population and vehicle growth on St. Simons and approves, budgets for and performs major road and bridge projects at night rather than during daylight hours.
Most cities of any size perform this work at night, usually from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The extra money needed to pay for this time frame would greatly remove the frustration, delays and inconveniences major daylight road work on St. Simons have brought.
The same should be considered for any other daytime congested areas in Glynn County. Hopefully, it will also eliminate the need for any future editorials or op-eds of this nature in The Brunswick News or The Islander.
Clyde Smith
Sea Island