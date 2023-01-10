I read with interest Gordon Jackson’s Dec. 28 article reviewing the year 2022 for the county commissioners. I have a couple of observations.
I attended the commission retreat that Mr. Jackson references for the discussion of salary, human resources policy, traffic congestion and SPLOST. I was shocked as I witnessed the discussion.
All suggestions originated from the county consultant that the taxpayers are funding in excess of $ 100,000 per year, with practically no input from the commissioners. Of course, the resulting salary study and human resource manual projects were assigned to the consultant. It makes me wonder why we, as taxpayers, are funding an HR and legal department if we need a consultant to perform these ordinary tasks.
Mr. Jackson states that town hall meetings were held to explain the SPLOST project list. In fact, there was no project list when the town hall meetings were held. Indeed, the county hired yet another consultant, GUDE, to create the project list after the town hall meetings. The project list is very general in description and has no cost analysis.
In paragraph six Mr. Jackson discusses the commission’s “progress” on the zoning ordinance rewrite effort, which is now four years old and no one knows when it will be completed. Mr. Jackson writes “County staff is currently creating a new draft ordinance for consideration.” Actually, the commission is waiting for another consulting firm, TSW, to provide a revision to their earlier, failed effort.
We are paying out-of-town consultants to run our government.