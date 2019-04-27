Another red flag for our county officials for their action taken with Plumbroke Road on St. Simons Island. Plumb broke. That is a fair description of how Glynn County is being run. Plumb broke of transparency, plumb broke of accountability, and plumb broke of responsibility for planning thoughtfully for the future. The public needs to be aware of what county officials did behind closed doors.
Property was given to the county in 1940 for a road and for parks, and was to remain public property. This land was recently finagled away from the public in a legal maneuver, with assistance from a state legislator and his law firm, to benefit a developer. The action was approved by the county commission, and the land is now in the hands of the developer.
This was all done behind closed doors. No public hearings were held in regards to this property. When concerns were raised by the public at recent county commission meetings, commissioners did not want to explain county actions. Was this ethical? Was this legal? Maybe so. Maybe not. The public deserves an answer from our county commissioners as to how and why this happened.
Decisions like this are being made out of the public eye, without public input and more will occur because the Islands Planing Commission was stripped of reviewing subdivisions. There is only one reason for this, to benefit developers. We need managed growth, not growth at any cost, and county officials that are held accountable.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island