Thanks to the efforts of passionate volunteers, Glynn County is becoming a southeastern hub for the Georgia Republican Party. The local GOP is growing exponentially and has been working tirelessly toward building the local party, with the goal of re-electing President Trump and supporting Republican candidates.
With the election of David Shafer as the Chair of the Georgia Republican Party, Georgia Republicans are developing a cohesiveness within the party that was scarce in previous years. As a collaborative effort to unite conservatives, Republican organizations including the Trump Victory Campaign and Women for Trump will be operating in tandem with the GAGOP.
Glynn County’s Republican Party has not taken that challenge lightly and has not missed a beat. With extra training and a renewed commitment to fight for our conservative values, we have hit the ground running. We recently hosted Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who highlighted new voting machines that have additional security and data analysis. We have also hosted an organizational meeting for Georgia Teen and College Republicans. Providing opportunities for conservative teens and young adults to participate in political activities is a high priority for the GCRP.
The local GOP’s event schedule that flows into the 2020 elections is full of opportunities for education, involvement, and promoting conservative ideals. Republicans in Glynn County can feel confident they have a party fighting for conservative candidates and one that fully supports the re-election of President Donald Trump.
Joy Turner
Brunswick