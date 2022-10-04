I live in Shell Point that is before the schools but off U.S. 17. I have been here for six years. Here is the issue.
We have two blind curves one from the schools and one off 17. I have seen vehicles coming off the curves up to 60 mph or close to it.
No, I do not have a radar gun but I do have a stop watch and I use VASCAR. The Glynn County police have been out here numerous times and they even set up one of those radar speed signs. I was told by the police chief they caught over 400 speeders in one day.
I have begged the county to put up flashing signs but they refused, saying there has not been any accident out this way. I wonder when some mom will pull out and get rear ended and possibly killed, but rules are rules they say. No one cares and this is sad.