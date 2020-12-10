I’ve lived on St. Simons for 50 years and used the Village Creek Landing boat ramp hundreds of times. It is in terrible shape, and the county is derelict in allowing such an important public asset to degrade to this point.
Every year, the Department of Natural Resources must spend 10 percent of its federal Sportfish Restoration Program funds on public fishing access which includes boat ramps. This is a 75/25 grant program and the county can use in-kind services for its 25% match. These funds are available annually, but the county must show it has adequate parking available. The Gowens and McQuiggs are reasonable people who want to see continued boating access at Village Creek Landing. It is incumbent on both parties to negotiate the parking agreement in good faith for the benefit of our boating public.
Duane Harris
St. Simons Island