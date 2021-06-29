February 23, 2020, is the day Ahmaud Arbery was shot and died.
For this community, it was Don McLean day — Bye Miss American Pie. And our bucolic community suffered a horrible tragedy.
Suddenly, Glynn County became a microcosm of the outside world. The tranquil community that stood fast against racial strife through the 1960s into the new century, in an instant, was transformed. Fortunately, the intelligence and grace exhibited by some of the Black leaders rose up, and logic and reason prevailed.
But the whispers continued. The Glynn County Police Department did not do the right thing. Sadly, that led to the charge that Glynn County is a racist community.
It was not the GCPD’s decision to arrest and charge the McMichaels. It was, in fact, the district attorney’s decision.
There was only one person to blame. The GCPD did its job. District Attorney Jackie Johnson did not. One person’s self-interest changed this community overnight.
When Glynn County desperately needed leadership from the board of commissioners, they sat idly by while the GCPD was savaged for having “not done their job.”
And the board of commissioners sat on their hands.
McLean wrote “something touched me deep inside, the day the music died.”
Even now the commissioners do not understand their role. They are too busy micromanaging the people’s business with spot zoning and manufacturing false appraisals to justify their own cronyism and back room secret agreements.
While too few pay attention, cancerous seeds of division are planted.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick