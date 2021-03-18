There was a brief period of time when the Islands Planning Commission listened to citizens and did what was right for the county. The IPC was created so that island citizens might feel like they had some glimmer of local control, even though county commissioners from the mainland have always controlled a clear majority of IPC members. But the IPC did actually have the authority to grant or deny approval for site plans.

Now the county commissioners and the IPC members want to tell us that once a piece of property is zoned commercial, the public should have no say in what commercial enterprise is built on that property — horse manure.

In 2015 and 2016, Flash Foods and Dollar General wanted to build inappropriate facilities at 1801 and 1810 Frederica Road. Island citizens spoke up, and the IPC listened. Now at those two sites we have a bank and the office of the Land Trust. The county is better off for denying approval to two commercial enterprises on property that was long ago zoned commercial.

Was the county wrong to deny Flash Foods and Dollar General. Heck no. And the Georgia Court of Appeals and Supreme Court validated the county’s action.

But the developers and county commissioners didn’t want to hear from the public so they took away the authority of the IPC and now both commissions want to muzzle the public because they say long meetings “turn citizens away and discourage civic participation.” The board is what discourages civic participation.

Michael Gilles

St. Simons Island

