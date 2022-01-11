Albert Einstein famously said the difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.
I attended the Glynn County Commission meeting Thursday night and had great hopes that a new chairman would bring a higher standard of performance. Sadly, my optimism was dashed with the last item on the agenda — a proposal to amend the master plan for the Majestic Oaks neighborhood on Highway 82. We all, as property owners, hope that our safety net will be the local ordinances and their strict enforcement by the county commission. Chairman David O’Quinn opened the public hearing by first asking for county staff to report on the proposed amendment. Logically, the developer or his agent and those in favor should follow the staff, but O’Quinn asked for opponents to speak first.
He explained that each speaker against the rezone had a limit of five minutes. After hearing the opponents, O’Quinn asked to hear from those in favor of the amendment. The only positive commenter was in fact the agent for the developer, Brian Hunt of Roberts Civil Engineering. O’Quinn allowed Mr. Hunt to speak for 17 minutes, with occasional assistance by the county staff.
O’Quinn, a real estate speculator and developer himself, apparently thinks that granting the developer more than three times as much time as a concerned citizen is fair. The developer gets countless hours of staff assistance and a full 17 minutes to present his case, but the property owner gets five minutes with no rebuttal. Reprehensible.
Jane Fraser
Sea Island