On July 18, 2019, the Board of Commissioners established a new standard of incompetence in the appeal by Pamela Thompson, a Glynn County employee to the BOC of Glynn County disputing the decision by the Board of Appeals, an agency of Glynn County appointed by the BOC. Due to space considerations, you simply have to accept this as fact.
The BOC managed to convene a public hearing pitting the Village Bluff Property Owners Association against the St. Simons Land Trust led by the Prince of Prevarication. Seriously, this really happened.
But the BOC’s chimeric decision was less a matter of fact than it was more a function of entropy.
Sections of the county ordinances ignored by the BOC: Article I. Sec 2 paragraph 1; Article VII. Sec 701 paragraph 1; Article III; Article IV; Title X Sec 1002; Title X Sec 1003 and Title X Sec 1005.
What is worse is County Attorney Aaron Mumford participated in this fraud.
And the final and most profound shame belongs to County Manager Alan Ours, in whom the final authority for the enforcement of the county ordinances rests.
Remarkably this august group could not find a conflict of interest that clearly existed between Commissioner Peter Murphy and his wife Debbie, who is a voting member of the SSLT governing board. This absurdity was exacerbated by Commissioner Murphy, who led the meretricious argument leading to a totally false premise that the Board of Appeals intended to close county roads. Priceless.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick