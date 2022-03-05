In 2016, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners had squandered the trust of the people of Glynn County, but they desperately wanted to pass a new SPLOST. So they devised a scheme to rebuild the trust by limiting the collection to 42 months, deliberately deceiving the taxpayers by calling roundabouts “intersection improvements” and implementing a new Citizens Oversight Committee (COC) for transparency.
Of course, the COC was a ruse. The BOC immediately restricted the COC authority and stripped the committee of any funding in an attempt to render it impotent. But the citizens persevered and served honorably and with distinction.
In fact, had it not been for the COC, we would never have learned that the BOC was approving contracts for a former employee who, upon leaving the county, went to work for a local engineering company and was soon the recipient of several county contracts.
The former employee got a $29,000 contract for work on the Gateway to St. Simons Island. He got a contract for a drainage project for $69,000, and he recently was awarded the contract for drainage in the St. Simons Pier Village worth $41,000.
Do you think the BOC would ever have wanted the public to know about that?
At a March 2 BOC town hall meeting, Allen Booker stated that the COC was not successful and they got involved in things beyond their scope.
In the South, we learn not to call people liars. Booker is the prince of prevarication.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick