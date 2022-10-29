I am voting NO SPLOST because:

Just last year, the county commissioners tried to convince us that Glynn County “visitors” pay 60% of SPLOST tax. By inflating that percentage, they proved they cannot be trusted. They’re saying a new study was conducted by the same Carl Vinson Institute. Now they propose visitors pay 44%. The problem is that percentage appears nowhere in the study. They cannot be trusted.

