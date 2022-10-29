I am voting NO SPLOST because:
• Just last year, the county commissioners tried to convince us that Glynn County “visitors” pay 60% of SPLOST tax. By inflating that percentage, they proved they cannot be trusted. They’re saying a new study was conducted by the same Carl Vinson Institute. Now they propose visitors pay 44%. The problem is that percentage appears nowhere in the study. They cannot be trusted.
• Voters have received no written management plan for the proposed $130-$170 million in projects. In previous SPLOST programs, project management was a major stumbling block. Without a written plan, why would voters trust this SPLOST to be different?
• As shown on a sample ballot, the commission listed such vague projects as road, street, bridge and traffic improvements; ditch and drainage improvements; “multi-use facility for storm and critical incident preparedness” (really — is this needed?); sidewalks, bike paths, boardwalks and trails, etc. Without knowing specifically where these projects are, why would anyone vote yes? They might all be for the islands when Brunswick’s deteriorated streets and missing or crumbling sidewalks remain untouched!
• The timing is very poor — our economy is suffering from inflation and pending recession. Daily purchases cost more with many people having problems feeding their family and filling their gas tank. Adding a 1% tax at this time adds to the inflation rate.
SPLOST proponents are calling this a minimal 1-cent tax but in reality it is an additional 1% sales tax on every purchase you make.