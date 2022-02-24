I read with real pleasure the news of the second convictions of the tawdry good ‘ole Southern boys, Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Bryan. I wish comfort to their wives and children they have extended to Black, gay and lesbian people, or Hispanic/Latino persons throughout their lives.
I look forward to news of the successful prosecution of former DA Jackie Johnson and a long and difficult life for her thereafter.
Tawdry, dangerous, ignorant bigotry has embarrassed this country since its founding — scarcely confined to race and, frankly, perpetuated not a little by people of color themselves.
To the jurors who convicted these murderers and to the citizens of conscience of Brunswick: we stand with you!
Randal McChesney
Bellevue, Wash.