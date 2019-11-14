For years, a docile public offered no objections to the left’s radical social changes. With little or no resistance, the elite’s ill-advised and coerced cultural modifications became more extreme, until the left now promotes such things as same-sex marriage, gender identity change; sex reassignment surgery, taxpayer-funded abortions and even unisex public toilets.
Democratic presidential candidates say that churches who oppose these things should lose their tax exempt status. Democrats in the House of Representatives have passed The Equality Act of 2019, which makes it illegal to discriminate against their transgender and unisex agendas. This proposed act would will also outlaw traditional Christian doctrines.
Luckily, political movements go in cycles, as evidenced by the 2016 election of Donald Trump, a president for the people rather than for the elites.
In addition to electing a people’s president, the public is rejecting a deceitful media’s brainwashing, realizing that we are losing not only our core moral values, but also our Christian religion.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick