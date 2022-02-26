“Political correctness has made moral cowards of us all.” I heard this quote many years ago, and it’s still applicable today, except on steroids. Today’s vocal minority radical left and their media puppets have intimidated the silent majority from expressing opinions for fear of becoming victims of the “cancel culture” or being labeled racists, revolutionaries or whatever slanderous term is popular.
Our nation’s direction needs to refocus on the principles by which our country was founded before the upcoming generation is brainwashed and our country is no longer looked to by all other freedom-loving nations for leadership and guidance. Are there still serious issues we need to deal with? Absolutely, but let’s do so from open and honest dialogue so we can see past our differences and concentrate on clear paths to recovery.
Do you honestly feel our country is going in the right direction? Well, even though I cannot understand your views I will still try to respect them. However, if you feel we need to take a stand for our children’s and nation’s future by saying “enough is enough,” I strongly encourage you to make your discontent known at the ballot box. With today’s radical left hate-filled climate discouraging honest public discourse this seems to be the only peaceful recourse we have at our disposal to regain our nation’s global status and reset the country’s spiritual and moral compass. Let’s not have our future grandchildren ask, “grandpa/grandma, tell us how America use to be great.”
Jack Ray
Brunswick