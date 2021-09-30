As long as Biden remains the president, our country and safety are in danger. We learned that all the military advisors warned him against a total withdrawal. The top 3 people at the DOD told him we needed to keep at least 2,500 troops in country. They also told him not to abandon Bagram AFB.
Biden stated that the Secretary of Defense and top generals agreed to a total withdrawal. He also stated that he “did not remember anyone advising him against this action.” That all were in full agreement. He did not remember.
While I am disturbed that he went against the Pentagon’s advice because he’s the smartest man in the room, my biggest fear is that he does not remember advisers telling him this. What else is there that he does not, or will not remember.
He scolded Americans for not getting vaccine; yet, he leaves the southern border wide open, allowing thousands of illegal aliens to enter without vaccinations. They could also carry other diseases with them.
Yes, I said illegal aliens. They are not undocumented, they are breaking the law. Biden swore an oath to defend our Country. He is in violation of his Oath.
Look people, you have to see his “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is out of control. He will not agree with anything President Trump did, even when it is the best thing to do.
He has destroyed everything he touches. Please, please, do not let him destroy this great nation. Stop him now. He is 100% incompetent and starting to show dementia.
Please save us.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island