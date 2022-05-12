It comes as no surprise that there is a housing crisis in this country. Rent continues to skyrocket while salaries remain stagnant. Affordable housing is scarce at best. However, affordable accessible housing is practically non-existent. In 2020, various studies showed that less than 10% of housing nationwide was accessible. Where does that leave society’s largest marginalized group, many of whom live on a fixed income? How are they expected to pay rent which increases hundreds of dollars each year while their benefits may increase $20-$30 each January?
The other layer to this crisis is what is considered accessible by rental properties. Many purport themselves to be accessible, when in fact, they’re not. Entry should not be the only qualifier when it comes to accessibility. It should be noted that a “small” step or lip is not accessible to wheelchair users. High counters, microwaves mounted over the stoves and small bathrooms are all inaccessible.
Finding affordable accessible housing is not exclusively a big-city issue. There is a distinct lack of it in Brunswick, outside of a couple of retirement communities and an apartment building specifically for the disabled and elderly. Where does that leave the rest of the disabled community in town? Do they not have the right to autonomy when it comes to housing? Will rental properties continue to ignore their rights and access needs? What will it take for the disabled community nationwide, and specifically in Brunswick, to have access to affordable accessible housing?
Mary Fashik
Brunswick