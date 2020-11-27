July 5, 1945, Winston Churchill resigned as prime minister of Great Britain after a landslide win by the Labour Party. Even today, 75 years later, this removal of a man who sustained his country during the darkest of times amazes —war with Japan still raged. Now, sadly, our country has laid this egg on the greatest president in my lifetime.
President Trump, despite his burning optimism that bordered on the pathological, what should he say — sometimes men just have to die, all should admire his nonflinching when he is attacked continuously his entire presidency by the media, the opposition party and even a past loser president.
Think about it, he was impeached for speaking to the leader of a foreign country trying to stop the corruption of the son of the man who now holds the aces and the real author of the quid pro quo.
Soon a man who seems to drift in and out of some fugue state of mind, and the subject of some bribery accusations, will occupy our house. His vice president’s most notable claim to election was sharing the affections of Willy Brown with his wife. Now this is not the first time adultery has smoked up the White House, but did she have to pick the ugliest man on the planet?
At this I puzzle over whether we as a people have any standards for our leaders. In Trump we picked a man in full bloom to lead us and we threw him under the bus for what — two losers.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island