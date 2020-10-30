Regarding Super Hero Day at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, in which a student was told to remove his “Super Hero Trump” costume, I have some questions:

1. If a student had arrived in a Super Hero Biden costume, would it also have been rejected?

2. Would an Obama, Bush, Clinton or George Washington hero have been allowed?

3. Did the school issue a list of appropriate and inappropriate heroes allowed?

4. Did BOE underestimate the intellect of its students and assume they would come as Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck?

5. Why have a Super Hero Day and then be selective about any child’s choice of a hero?

6. Do you see what a sticky mess the BOE has stepped in by trying to be politically correct?

Jerry Spencer

Brunswick

