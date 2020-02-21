It seems decisions regarding the Golden Ray and the 4,200 vehicles and their removal are being driven purely by cost with no regard to the adherence of the 1990 Oil Pollution Act. Furthermore, the cost considerations are being driven by the ship’s owners, a South Korean shipping company who are doing their best to direct our U.S. Coast Guard.
The ship’s owners were required to have an emergency plan in place to deal with catastrophes such as the Golden Ray. In 2017 they engaged Donjon-SMIP, a company which is the largest OPA 90 provider in the world. However, it seems that the owners have chosen T&T Salvage to remove the ship at a cheaper cost.
Altamaha Riverkeeper Executive Director Fletcher Sams supports the cofferdam proposal by Donjon-SMIT, as it would be a small footprint and a solid barrier, not a net, so not a danger to sea life getting caught in the netting and would also contain the heavier contaminants that would otherwise sink to the bottom of the sound. You can always find someone who will do a job cheaper but not necessarily as well.
Floating booms are subject to tide and wave action, and we have over 30 miles of shoreline already polluted by oil to prove that they are not effective.
Let us be prudent about protecting our coast.
Richard Lang
Darien