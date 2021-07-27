What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.
The corrupt politicians in Washington are trying to pass a For the People Act. I’ve got news for them, we already have a For the People Act. It’s called the U.S. Constitution — get used to it. The corrupt politicians are trying to pass a voting bill where all people in the country can vote without identifying who they are. The Constitution leaves the election policies and procedures to the state legislators. I see no reason to change it, but you can bet your last dollar if the politicians can pass it and sell it to the people, they will put it in place no questions asked.
It is a well-known fact that the Liberals, Progressives, Democrats and Communists want to run the country, but they want the Republicans and Conservatives to pay for it. As a statement attributed to Margaret Thatcher says, the problem with Liberals is sooner or later, they run out of other people’s money. I guess they are running out of other people’s money because they are once again talking about raising the national debt to pay for all the bills they have passed.
Our buddy in the White House, “Mr. Magoo,” has huge spending bills because he wants to build poverty housing projects for all the illegals he let in the country, all at taxpayer expense. And he wants the taxpayers to play all the illegals’ living expenses from here to eternity.
Ray Strode
Brunswick