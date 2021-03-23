Everyone on the Georgia coast, the sea turtles need us. It is time to mount your protests and demand answers.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to begin dredging in Brunswick and in other spots around the coast during summer months this year, despite the long-standing dredging window of Dec. 15 to March 31 in Georgia.
The Corp. had the opportunity to conduct the dredging all winter. Why now?
The female sea turtles usually arrive on our shores in May to lay their eggs, which hatch later in the summer and early fall.
Dredging during these crucial times will reverse all our conservation work that we have all worked so hard for decades to achieve in saving these turtles from extinction. The plan to imminently dredge in Brunswick and along Georgia’s coast during the spring and summer months is unacceptable and unnecessary, and will set loggerhead recovery efforts back decades.
Please send your written comments no later than March 29 before 4:30 p.m. to DNR, Diana Taylor at One Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520 or email at CRD.Comments@dnr.ga.gov.
Martha Lang
Darien