I profoundly disagree with recent letter-writer Felton Hudson for maligning the perceptive views of Tony Baker in making judicious distinctions between stockholders and stakeholders.
Any clear-headed, objective analysis of our most daunting national challenges, foremost the existential predicament of climate change, will recognize one harsh reality: The interests of American citizens are vulnerable to — and often suffer from — the dictates and political dominance of corporate power.
As Mr. Baker asserted, the short-term, myopic profit motives of corporations marginalize or subvert all other concerns.
The consequences of corporate malfeasance include:
• Extinction of species and destruction of ecosystems at dangerous, unprecedented rates;
• Products and industrial activities causing uncompensated harms manifested as millions of cancer deaths; and
• Billions of dollars in property damage and crop failures caused by climate disruption.
One factor Mr. Baker’s insightful critique omitted is the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Citizens United, which amplified the destructive force of corporate power by granting protection of billions of dollars in corporate political donations as a form of “free speech” under the First Amendment.
Since that perverse legal decision, U.S. corporate political control has become even more iron-clad.
Consider the effects of billions of dollars spent by the fossil-fuel industry in spreading doubt and misinformation about the severely disruptive impacts of greenhouse-gas emissions on Earth’s vital life-support systems, due to climate overheating.
Thanks to this corporate- sponsored propaganda, our country is the only ‘economically advanced’ nation whose leadership persists in recklessly disregarding the issue that poses a monumental threat to our collective future.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast