If President Trump wins, he will continue to work hard to protect our economy and way of life. I expect the president will recover from COVID-19 and retain the vigor he brings to the job.
Despite the pandemic, our system continues to function well. The price of fuel is the lowest in many years, and the availability of food is good (albeit prices have gone up). If we elect Biden and Harris, we set the stage for the unfolding of many unpredictable events in the coming months.
Is it worth the risk? What will happen with the food supply, the price of gas, taxes, the stock market, and our jobs? A forced transition to a fossil fuel free economy will be costly and inefficient with severe social and economic consequences; consequences we can ill afford when attempting to recover from the pandemic.
Our country needs continuity during this time and keeping the current administration in power for the next four years will avoid “upsetting the apple cart” at the worst possible time. There are significant changes being considered among prominent Democrats that will exert huge pressure on a Biden administration. These include Statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C., eliminating the Senate filibuster and increasing the size of the Supreme Court.
I do not want to risk those and other significant changes during these turbulent times, so I will vote for President Trump. I admire his American “can do” attitude despite the bluster.
Rich Salo
Brunswick