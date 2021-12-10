I agree with Mr. Frank Cullen’s letter of Dec. 6.
In 2001, when we built our home in St. Simons, it was an attractive, small, rather quaint holiday and retirement resort mainly for those who enjoyed golf, tennis and the beaches and did not drive to a daily job. People were already talking about traffic congestion, the hope for continuing the “toll” and roundabouts.
Twenty years later we have much more congestion, several multi-unit housing developments, new shopping malls, some ugly commercial buildings, no “toll” and five roundabouts. With the exception of East Beach/Demere, these roundabouts ease traffic flow and an additional one at Sea Island Road and Frederica would speed up the “rush hour” congestion, rather than a four-lane highway, which, if development continues, is inevitable in the long term.
St. Simons has now become a growing dormitory suburb for the Brunswick area, in addition to being a holiday and retirement resort.
The chambers for commerce and tourism plus local mayors and councils work to encourage more people to visit, live, work and convene in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Our various commissioners continue to talk and to consider, but make few decisions about amending planning, building rules and restrictions and short-term rentals. Little is said about re-introducing a “toll.” The local utilities become more strained and inevitably, this erstwhile, somewhat exclusive Golden Isle, which attracted some of us to come here, has and will continue to change in character for better or worse!
St. Simons will continue to be a pleasant place for more people to slowly destroy the beautiful natural land and seascape, as we do everywhere.
Clive Oatley
St. Simons Island