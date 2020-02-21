The sheriff’s office hostile takeover attempt of GCPD reeks of the appearance of impropriety. Ligon and Hogan’s underhanded dealing on this matter should raise the ire of all Glynn County residents.
Circumventing county officials in order to move the consolidation forward is small-time, dirty politics. I applaud people like Jeff Jones, Richard Strickland and Mark Stambaugh for speaking against the consolidation.
A bigger bureaucracy run by an elected official, which the sheriff’s position is, will only insure the Office is even more political than under the current situation, where an unelected chief runs the department.
Consolidation does not guarantee that bad or corrupt behavior by the sheriff or deputies will not happen. There are a lot of good officers in GCPD, and they work hard for folks of our county. A couple of bad apples should not cause the demise of an entire department.
Many Glynn County residents are well aware of the current sheriff’s longtime desire to push the consolidation idea forward. However, he has met with resistance at the local government level time and time again. Like a child searching for the answer he wants he has found a voice in Ligon and Hogan. So the triad is complete — a state senator, a state representative and the current “Sharif.”
Certainly some egos in play on this one.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island