How is that second stimulus check helping you with your financial problems? You say you haven’t received it yet? You mean Congress is still delaying stimulus checks even though the public is seriously struggling to get by?
But, of course, Congress is not struggling — not with their large salaries, free health care, and extravagant benefits. Congress is paid for 365 days but get 239 days off. Doesn’t give them much time to enact stimulus checks for the financially strapped public.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick