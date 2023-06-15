Why are Americans, according to press-sponsored polls, still in a negative mood despited the improved economy?
Tremendous strides have been taken in the last three years to restore a nation battered by a pandemic. But the public seems unappreciative.
Let me suggest why. When people look at what was accomplished in just three years, they have to ask who’s responsible for the deprivation of the previous four decades. Bad luck is not a realistic explanation.
Yes, President Joe Biden gets some credit for the turn-around, but Congress, the people we elect every two years, sets the agenda. The elderly members have fallen into the habit of doling out rewards and punishments, depending on which seems most effective in getting them reelected.
That’s got to change in 2024.