Let’s pray the Democrats can remain focused on the president’s discussion with the recently elected President of the Ukraine. The transcript of these discussions and Trump’s description of them reveal he violated his oath of office and committed a crime. He should be impeached and thrown out of office.

All Americans should support this action by Congress and applaud these elected officials for doing their job. They have the responsibility of checking and balancing an out of control executive branch of our government, as outlined in the Constitution. We all value and respect the Constitution, don’t we? Or should that be only when Obama was abusing his executive authority. Too bad Obama didn’t threaten a civil war when exceeding his powers challenged. Like Trump, he could have suggested if things got bad he had the military, police, and bikers to play tough. I wonder where Pastor Robert Jeffress ever got the idea of a Civil War?

Joe Grimes

St. Simons Island

