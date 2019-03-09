On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Glynn County Magistrate Court Judge J. Alexander Atwood Jr. on his recent appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as the new commissioner of the Georgia Department of Administrative Services.

Judge Atwood will be well-served by his 21 years of experience in the legal profession and his previous service as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, a retired colonel in the Marine Corps reserve and a special agent for multiple federal law enforcement agencies.

With his acceptance of this appointment, Judge Atwood demonstrates his ongoing commitment to public service. We wish him well in this new capacity of statewide leadership.

Kenneth B. Hodges III

President, State Bar of Georgia

