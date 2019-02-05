I do not know Mr. Michael Butcher, but I would like to thank him for having the best interests of Brunswick in mind when he voted against the motion to request $30,000 from the city commission for an actual construction estimate so the commission can determine their course of action on the conference center.
I thought the course of action had already been determined. In the Dec. 19 issue of The Brunswick News, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey declared any hopes for a conference center dead after the city commission declined to ratify a $5 million bond agreement that would have paid for its construction.
“We’re done,’’ Harvey said after the 3-1 vote. “The people have spoken. "The commissioners have spoken. They’re not interested in funding a conference center.”
Sounds to me like the course of action has been determined The horse is dead, it's time to dismount. Maybe the next course of action needs to be verifying the home address of each member of the URA. At least one member does not reside within the city limits of Brunswick, as mandated in the agency's charter.
Where do we go from here?
Jim Miller
Brunswick