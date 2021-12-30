There were two revolts that happened on the North American continent. Both were fought by native sons and immigrant sons. Both fought for independence from their mother country. Both were formed by the elites of their time. Both elites owned slaves.
In both the common man stood to defend their families, farms, from the actions of the mother country. Not all citizens in either political system could vote. Both revolts form a democratic government of three branches — executive, legislative and judicial. Both had a military and ambassadors with treaties with foreign governments. Both fought on their homeland. against foreign armies from the mother country. Soldiers of both suffered from weather and want. However one was assisted by the military of a foreign nation; France that helped a victory. The other had no help and was blockaded and failed.
In 1868, President Andrew Johnson granted an unconditional pardon to all Confederate veterans. Also four times Congress has passed legislation that was signed into law by the president of the United States making Confederate veterans American veterans.
And yet today, we praise and serve the first and condemn the second. After 160 years, it is time to stop trying to destroy the second effort at independence.
Bennie Williams
Darien