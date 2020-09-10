I am writing to voice my opinion about the Confederate statue located in Hanover Park. I have read several Letters to the Editor both for the removal and the leaving in place of the statue.
It appears that many of those people who wish to move or destroy the statue have fallen under the spell of so-called modern day experts who now write from their liberal agendas that these statues and monuments were placed during what is being called the Jim Crow era as a way to promote White supremacy. They would have you believe that they know the real reason of placing these monuments. They write as though they have spoken with the dead, those who placed the monuments and learned their real feeling. Now these so-called experts seek to place words into the mouths of the dead to try to make their own case. I have read monument dedications and newspaper reports about these ceremonies written by the people who were there and involved in the placing of these monuments. It is time to stop tainting the words of the dead.
Leave the statue in place. Do your own research and learn the truth about these and other statues and monuments. Those who fail to learn on their own will fall to the one who has an agenda. You can not judge the people of the 19th century with the eyes of the 21st century. Were you there to know firsthand?
James Carter
Brunswick